1 shot, injured by CPD officer during 'armed encounter' in East Garfield park, police say

By Jessica D'Onofrio
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect was shot by Chicago police during a chase Wednesday night in East Garfield Park, police said.

Chicago Police Department Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi described the incident as an "armed encounter" between police and the suspect.



According to Area North Deputy Chief Ernest Cato, officers were responding to a disturbance around 8:30 p.m. near Springfield Avenue and Wilcox Street when officers approached the suspect but he ran away.

The officers got out of their car to chase the suspect, who then turned toward the officers and showed a handgun, Cato said.

An officer fired shots, striking the suspect in the leg. Police have only described the suspect as a man in his 20s.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital to be treated for his injuries and is expected to survive, police said.

Two officers were taken to the hospital for observation but have since been released in good condition, police said.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is also investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoeast garfield parkofficer involved shootingman shotchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 teacher dead, 1 injured after hit-and-run in Orland Park
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
Chicago AccuWeather: Mild, partly sunny Thursday
Man fatally stabs relative in Park City trailer within day of being released from jail: prosecutors
Former CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson officially retires from force: mayor's office
New food stamp rule could affect up to 140K in Illinois
Warning about calorie count in Starbucks holiday drinks
Show More
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
Teen shot, seriously injured near Elgin elementary school
Boeing chief engineer who defended Max airliner is retiring
Girl, 16, thrown in van, groped in Lawndale, CPD says
American Airlines proposed $100M kitchen facility to help reduce flight delays
More TOP STORIES News