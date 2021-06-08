Chicago shooting: 1 wounded on Bishop Ford; shooter fired from sunroof, witnesses say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot in the leg while driving on the Bishop Ford Freeway on Chicago's South Side Monday night, Illinois State Police said.

The shooting occurred at about 10:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near 120th Street. Witnesses told police there was a man shooting from the sunroof of a passing car.

Officers found the victim pulled over on the shoulder with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was transported to Roseland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police closed the southbound lanes to search for shell casings, but none were found and the lanes were reopened shortly after 11 p.m., police said.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
