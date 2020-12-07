1 shot on Bishop Ford Freeway on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway that has left one person wounded Monday.The shooting occurred at about 11:01 a.m. in the northbound lanes between at 1115th Street, police said.At least one person was shot. Police said he drove himself to a Chicago police station and was then transported to Advocate Christ Hospital. Further details on the person's condition and the shooting were not immediately available.Police have blocked off two lanes while they investigate.