Chicago shooting: 1 wounded on Dan Ryan Expressway

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot Thursday morning on the outbound Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

Police one man was wounded and drove himself to St. Bernard Hospital and then later transferred to Stroger Hospital. Further information on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

All traffic in the outbound lanes was being diverted off the expressway at 63rd Street while police conducted their investigation. Around 5:40 a.m., police reopened the outbound lanes.
