Chicago expressway shooting: 1 shot on Eisenhower Expressway

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway led to a an hours-long closure of the outbound lanes Chicago's West Side Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said a man was shot multiple times at about 2:15 a.m. on the outbound lanes of I-290 at Ashland Avenue.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious but stable condition.

CHICAGO TRAFFIC: Check out conditions on our live traffic map

The shooting led to all outbound lanes to be closed from Damen to Western avenues. Lanes were reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was shot by someone from a passing vehicle. No one is in custody and further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear west sideexpressway shootingchicago shootingtraffic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests erupt after video shows Kenosha police shooting Black man
COVID-19 vaccine: UIC researchers launch Moderna trial Monday
'Disturbing' video shows officer punching woman after she bit him: police
59 shot, 5 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Residents attacked in Wheaton, Lombard home invasions, police say
Woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral home
As 2 storms menace Gulf Coast, residents brace for deluge| Latest track
Show More
Chicago spa owner says rule banning facials unwarranted
Judge denies bid to expand mail in voting in Indiana
Chicago area doctors weigh in on COVID-19 plasma treatment
Glenview family upset teen's alleged killer is on house arrest
Chicago Weather: Hot, muggy Monday with lots of sun
More TOP STORIES News