Chicago expressway shooting: 1 shot on Eisenhower Expressway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway led to a an hours-long closure of the outbound lanes Chicago's West Side Monday morning, Illinois State Police said.
Police said a man was shot multiple times at about 2:15 a.m. on the outbound lanes of I-290 at Ashland Avenue.
The man was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious but stable condition.
The shooting led to all outbound lanes to be closed from Damen to Western avenues. Lanes were reopened shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Police said the victim was shot by someone from a passing vehicle. No one is in custody and further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
