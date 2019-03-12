1 shot outside McDonalds on South Side, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was shot outside a McDonalds in Chicago's Grand Boulevard neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the fast food restaurant near the intersection of East 47th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue. The victim was taken by ambulance for treatment, but no details about their age or condition have been released.

Chicago police remain on scene to investigate the shooting. The exact circumstances were not immediately clear.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
