CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was wounded in a shooting outside an elementary school on the West Side Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.
The shooting took place outside the Catalyst Circle Rock charter school in the 5600-block of West Washington Boulevard.
The person was wounded in the arm and ran into the school for help, the fire department said. He was transported to Loyola Medical Center.
Further details were not immediately available.
1 shot outside school in Austin
