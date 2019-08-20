1 suspect remains at large, 1 in custody after Dolton police officer injured responding to armed robbery

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- An intense manhunt is underway after a shootout with police in south suburban Dolton Monday.

Officials said two 19-year-old men entered a used car dealership in the 500-block of East Sibley Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.Monday and robbed the manager of his wallet and gun.

A responding Dolton police officer traded gunfire with the suspects across Sibley Boulevard, dislocating his shoulder as he dove for cover.

He managed to avoid being shot and wound one of the suspects who was shot in the thigh. That suspect was taken to University of Chicago hospital in serious condition.

A second suspect remains on the run Tuesday morning.

"It was a lot of shots," said Walter Crosby, witness. "It was very loud, really close. Everyone's ducking, getting out of the way. And they're just in the middle of the street like they're rehearsing in a movie."

The second suspect may have initially fled north. Canine units found a black hoodie and ski mask discarded half a mile north of the shooting scene.

Several police agencies are still involved in the search, which has been scaled back.

The officer, a 20-year veteran suffered a dislocated shoulder and is in good condition.
