1 suspect in custody, 2 on loose after Skokie carjacking

A juvenile suspect is in custody after a carjacking in north suburban Skokie and two other suspects are on the loose after a chase that ended on the South Side of Chicago Sunday, Skokie police said.Police responded to a reported carjacking in the 8000-block of Skokie Boulevard at about 6:45 p.m. The female victim told police she was approached by two male suspects, one armed with a handgun, while parking her vehicle in the 8000-block of Keating Avenue.The victim gave up her possessions, ran away and called 911, she told police. She was unharmed.Skokie police spotted the stolen white Mercedes at Lockwood Avenue and Conrad Street. The Mercedes and another vehicle presumed to be trailing the Mercedes fled after police attempted to stop them, police said.The stolen Mercedes crashes at Lockwood Avenue and Dempster Street and the driver of the Mercedes was taken into custody after a short foot chase, police said.The other vehicle, a Nissan, was located by Wilmette police officers on the Edens Expressway, and Wilmette, Skokie, and Illinois State Police pursued the Nissan southbound on I-94.With the help of a Chicago police helicopter, police were led to an apartment complex at 45th Street and Drexel Boulevard in Chicago. Police from Chicago, Skokie and Wilmette surrounded the apartment complex, but could not locate the two suspects. The Nissan was recovered.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Skokie Police Department at (847) 982-5900. The 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip Hotline is 847/933-TIPS (8477). Text-A-Tip is available 24-hours a day by texting "Skokie" and your tip to 847411.