1 woman killed in Gresham house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was killed in a Gresham house fire Monday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said.The fire broke out at about 9:56 a.m. in the 8000-block of South Hermitage Avenue, CFD said.Firefighters found a woman unresponsive in a back bedroom. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.The flames spread to a second house but firefighters were able to bring it under control and the fire was struck by 10:45 a.m.The cause of the fire is not known. There were no working smoking detectors inside the home, CFD said.