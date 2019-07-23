1 wounded in Bishop Ford shooting in Dolton, SB lanes reopen

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was wounded in a shooting on the Bishop Ford Freeway in south suburban Dolton Monday night, Illinois State Police said.The shooting occurred at about 6:44 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near Dolton Avenue, police said. Troopers initially responded to a local hospital where a 21-year-old woman told doctors she was struck by a bullet while traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Dolton Avenue. State police determined the shooting happened on the Bishop Ford Freeway near Dolton Avenue.The woman transported herself to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Troopers were at the scene conducting an investigation and searching for evidence.Police shut down the southbound lanes of I-94 at 130th Street to investigate. Tuesday morning, the lanes have been reopened.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.