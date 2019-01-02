1 wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting in Hillside

One person was critically wounded while driving in a shooting on the Eisenhower Expressway Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.The shooting took place at 1 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Wolf Road in Hillside. It is the first expressway shooting in the Chicago area in 2019.The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, police said. A passenger in the car was not injured.More than a dozen evidence markers were seen on the roadways as both ISP and Hillside police assessed the area after the shooting.Investigators have not released any details on the shooter or a possible motive.By 4:30 a.m., all lanes of the expressway were reopened.