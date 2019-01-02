1 wounded in I-290 shooting in Hillside in 1st Chicago area expressway shooting of 2019

One person was critically wounded while driving in a shooting on I-290 Wednesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

HILLSIDE, Ill. (WLS) --
The shooting took place at 1 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-290 near Wolf Road in Hillside. It is the first expressway shooting in the Chicago area in 2019.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition, police said. A passenger in the car was not injured.

More than a dozen evidence markers were seen on the roadways as both ISP and Hillside police assessed the area after the shooting.

Investigators have not released any details on the shooter or a possible motive.

By 4:30 a.m., all lanes of the expressway were reopened.
