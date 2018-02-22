1 wounded in shooting at Batavia Steak 'n Shake drive-thru

A person was shot while waiting in a drive-thru lane at a Steak 'n Shake in Batavia Tuesday, police said.Police were alerted to the shooting at 6:25 p.m. after staff at a local hospital told them they were treating a male gunshot victim.The victim told police that he was parked in the drive-thru lane at the restaurant at 1901 McKee Street when there was a verbal altercation between people in his vehicle and those in a red sedan.Someone inside the red sedan then fired numerous shots at the victim, wounding him once. Police did not give the victim's condition.The male suspect in the red car then drove off and lost control while leaving the parking lot and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. Police said it is believed the red sedan sustained moderate damage to the front passenger bumper and fender as a result of the crash.Police later located the suspect's vehicle at the Lorlyn Apartment Complex parking lot. The gun believed used in the shooting was located in a parking lot near the shooting scene, police said.Police said obtained search warrants for the vehicle and residence associated with it and police said an investigation has yielded a strong person of interest in the case. Police said no suspects are in custody.