1 wounded in shooting near Camp Sullivan in Oak Forest

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in near Camp Sullivan in unincorporated Oak Forest Monday morning, police said.

The shooting took place in the 14600-block of Justamere Road in unincorporated Oak Forest. The man was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where his condition later stabilized, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

A source told ABC7 that the was shot in the face and apparently ran away from the shooter into an area where there are campers, looking for help, which has not been confirmed by police.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no one is in custody, the sheriff's office said.
