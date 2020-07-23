Kannon Ellis, 1, reported missing from East Chicago along with mother, teen

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) -- A one-year-old boy and his mother have been reported missing from East Chicago, Ind.Police said 1-year-old Kannon Ellis was last seen on Sunday at 12:16 p.m. and is believed to be in danger.The boy is believed to be with his mother, 17-year-old Caneesha Ellis and 17-year-old Jennifer Teniente.Kannon Ellis is described as two feet, three inches tall and weighing 18 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red Champion hooded sweater and jeans.Caneesha Ellis is described by police as Black, five feet three inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Teniente is described by police as white, five feet three inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Chicago Police Department at 219-391-8796 or 911.