1-year-old girl killed, 8 injured, including children, in West Lawn fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A one-year-old girl was killed and eight others, including children, were hospitalized after a fire in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood Wednesday morning, authorities said.The fire broke out in the attic of a home in the 6000-block of South Kenneth Avenue at about 12 a.m., Chicago police said.A one-year-old girl suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital, where she later died. Authorities have not released her identity.Seven other people, including children, were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital.The Chicago Fire Department said a five-month-old child was transported in critical condition.A two-year-old girl who suffered smoke inhalation was transported to the hospital in critical condition, fire officials said. A 31-year-old man and 22-year-old women were both transported to the hospital on critical condition.Two boys, ages 12 and 14, and two women, ages 40 and 28, were transported to the hospital in good condition, the fire department said.Witnesses said the family was terrified trying to get out of the house and get the children to safety."A mother was rushing out with her infant baby and the family was rushing out but there were some rushing back in the house to help the other siblings," said witness Selena Medezma.Fire investigators are examining the scene and looking to pin down exactly where the fire started and why. Authorities said the fire appears to be accidental.