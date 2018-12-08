10 building windows damaged by group throwing rocks in Bucktown

CHICAGO --
Three people of interest were taken into police custody Friday night after a small crowd began hurling rocks at a strip of houses in the Northwest Side Bucktown neighborhood.

At 9:56 p.m., seven males walking through the Bloomingdale Trail chucked stones at residential and commercial buildings in the 2100 block of West Churchill Street, according to Chicago police.

Ten total windows were shattered by the hail of rocks, police said. No one was injured.

Police were questioning three people of interest early Saturday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
