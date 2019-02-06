Authorities are investigating an underground electrical explosion in midtown Atlanta that blew manhole covers into the air Wednesday morning.At 8:04 a.m. ET, first responders were dispatched to a report of explosions from manhole covers.Authorities spoke to witnesses who said that approximately 10 large explosions came from a manhole cover and a grate, said Atlanta Fire Rescue's Cortez Stafford.Once those explosions happened, it tripped a large transformer breaker system a few blocks from the area. That cut the power that was going to the transformers, which put the fire out and caused the explosions to stop, Stafford said.The 10 very large explosions resulted from an electrical fire, Stafford said.Emory Hospital's basement and first floor were investigated to make sure there was no fire. Because of that they asked the hospital staff to move some patients closer to the sidewalk away from the building, Stafford said.The fire department is looking into reports that multiple manhole covers blew off Peachtree Street. Both police and Atlanta Fire Rescue said there were no reports of any injuries Wednesday morning.Atlanta police say they've closed the main artery through the city's midtown area.Police said the exact cause of the electrical explosion was under investigation.