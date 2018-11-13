10 hurt, 1 critically, after CTA, Pace buses collide on Far South Side

Ten people were hurt when two public transit buses collided on the Far South Side Monday night.

CHICAGO --
Ten people were injured, one of them critically, when two buses collided Monday night on the Far South Side.

About 9:10 p.m., a Pace bus was turning south onto Woodlawn Avenue when it crashed into an eastbound CTA No. 3 bus in the 1500-block of East 103rd Street, according to Chicago police, Chicago Fire Media Affairs and spokespeople for the transit agencies.

Maggie Daly Skogsbakken, a Pace spokeswoman, said the CTA bus rear-ended the other bus.

Four people were taken to University to Chicago Medical Center, Fire Media Affairs said. One of them was listed in serious to critical condition, while another was in fair to serious condition and the two others were in good to fair condition.

Two more people were taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where they were listed in fair to serious condition and good to fair condition, respectively, Fire Media Affairs said. The four other injured people were taken to Trinity Hospital in good to fair condition.

Eight of the injured people were riding on the Pace bus, while another was aboard the CTA bus, police said. None of their injuries were believed to be life-threatening.

Neither bus driver was hurt, and no citations have been issued, police said.

Nine people refused treatment at the scene, Fire Media Affairs said.

CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.

