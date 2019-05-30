10-month-old dies at NC daycare after choking on pine cone

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh police are investigating after they said a 10-month-old baby choked to death on a pine cone.

Authorities said it happened just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the A Hug A Day Daycare, which is run out of a home on Adcox Place.

The baby's death was ruled accidental.

One of the baby's family members told ABC11 on Facebook, "This baby had a piece of pine cone in his mouth and it blocked his air passage."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinababy deathu.s. & worlddaycarechoking
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Albert Almora Jr.'s foul ball strikes child at Cubs game in Houston
Cubs' Almora visibly distraught as he opens up about child hit
2 charged in murder of woman holding daughter, 1, on West Side
Body found believed to be missing Utah girl
Woman sexually abused in Lincoln Park, police say
Chicago sees record rainfall in May
Ashton Kutcher testifies at trial of alleged serial killer accused of murdering his date
Show More
Suspect's mother won't ask son for Maleah Davis whereabouts
Illinois marijuana legalization bill passes Senate
Leasing agent stabs resident to death at apartment complex: deputies
Activists ask mayor to investigate if a serial killer is targeting black women on South, West sides
Family accuses CPD of using excessive force on children during raid
More TOP STORIES News