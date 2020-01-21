10-month-old falls 8-feet down into heating vent

COBURG, Oregon -- An Oregon mom is sharing her terrifying experience on social media as a reminder to parents to think of even the smallest safety hazards.

"I've never felt fear quite like that," Saydie Reedy recalled of the moment of panic.

Reedy told KVAL she had turned her head for just a minute to wash dishes. When she noticed on her 10-month and 3-year-old sons were quiet, she saw 10-month-old Kolson was gone.

When she couldn't find him, Reedy said it was her 3-year-old who pointed at the vent and said, "Baby in."

Reedy said the family had been doing construction on their home and had not screwed down the screen on the vent. She called police the moment she realized Kolson may have fallen into the vent.

"I'm sure dispatch thought I was crazy because I was freaking and, you know, screaming," Reedy said.

This was a call Coburg Police Chief Larry Larson says they had not heard before and rushed to get the baby.

An officer entered through the tiny crawl space underneath the house, where he found Kolson and was able to lift him back up for other officers to grab him.

"I've never felt so relieved. I'm pretty sure I was bawling," Reedy said.

Days after the incident, Reedy took Kolson to the station to thank the officer who saved him. She says the photo of Kolson and Officer Wilson is getting a special spot in his baby book.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonbaby rescuedbabyair suck vent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mich. homicide suspect in custody after SWAT team surrounds Montgomery home
Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
Fire destroys Skokie home
Joliet cop charged with DUI in crash that killed off-duty Berwyn police officer
China coronavirus outbreak leaves 6 dead, hundreds sickened
Tenants win fight to keep their housing affordable in Humboldt Park
Aurora police release photos of car in fatal crash, victim's family demands justice
Show More
Peter takes away a rose after many call one woman 'fake'
Car crashes into clothing store on NW Side
Wheaton police called to clear donuts from road
News Fix: Fears grow over Coronavirus outbreak
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, warmer Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News