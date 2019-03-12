10 robberies reported in Streeterville this March, including 2 on Northwestern's Chicago campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- After 10 robberies were reported in Streeterville since the beginning of March, residents and those who come to the neighborhood are calling for more security.Just after midnight Monday night, a 54-year-old woman was walking to her car outside Prentice Women's Hospital, near Superior and Fairbanks, when a robber attempted to snatch her purse, police said. The woman fought back, and another man emerged from the shadows and stole her phone, shoving her to the ground. The robbers fled the scene in a black SUV. The victim was not injured.Four hours later, about a block away, police said a 28-year-old Northwestern Law student was punched in the face while walking on Chicago Avenue near Lake Shore Park. He was watching a movie on his iPad with his earphones in when two robbers stole his iPad and fled the scene in a silver sedan.Alderman Brian Hopkins said he's worried for what this means for the neighborhood with the warm weather months approaching."It's a concern with the weather still being cold as we're approaching spring, you often see an increase in this type of street crime and if it's bad right now in March while the weather is poor, what does that say about the upcoming summer months?' Hopkins said. "I'm concerned and I'm deeply troubled by the indications right now."Emily Altimary, who works in Streeterville, said she'll be unplugged when she's going to and from her office from now until the thieves are stopped."I think it's all about personal responsibility, right? So you have to make sure that you are aware of your surroundings," Altimary said. "I think it's easy for us to put our headphones in and go back and forth from our commute, but you have to make sure that you're unplugged and you know you never know you just always have to be cognizant."Alderman Hopkins is calling for a force multiplier. He's working with Northwestern campus police to be more in the fold with the CPD.The campus police recently got on the same radio as the CPD, as well as adding emergency lights around campus for students to use when they feel threatened."Fortunately the school upped their security last year when it started happening, so hopefully they continue to do the same," said Keiko Quinones-Osumi, a Northwestern Law student.Streeterville has a very extensive camera network, which is helpful in solving these type of crimes. Detectives are investigating these two separate instances.