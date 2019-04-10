10 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago shootings Tuesday

Three men were standing outside a vehicle on the street in the 5700-block of South Aberdeen Street at about 9:35 p.m. when police said someone inside a dark-colored car pulled up and fired several shots.
Police said one of the victims, a 32-year-old man was hit in the head and abdomen and was taken to the University of Chicago. The other two, a 53-year-old was shot several times in his lower body and 44-year-old man was hit in his thigh. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital.
Community and victim advocate, Andrew Holmes is calling for those responsible to come forward.
"Let's put a stop and an end to this gun violence," Holmes said. "This is a cycle from last year, the year before last. Just ongoing and it doesn't stop."
The shooting happened a couple miles away from a community rally to stop the violence in the neighborhood. That rally was in response to a Saturday shooting during a baby shower that injured six people, including two young children.
Both the Saturday shooting and the one on South Aberdeen are still under investigation.
Meanwhile in the Roseland neighborhood, one man was killed and another wounded in a drive-by shooting.
The two men were walking about 10:16 p.m. in the first block of East 102nd Place when someone inside of a passing gray Kia SUV fired at them, Chicago police said.
One man, 23, was shot in the back and pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The other man, 30, was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized. Area South detectives are investigating.
Two teenaged boys were also shot in separate incidents. The latest happened in Gresham on the South Side.
The 16-year-old was standing about 8:50 p.m. in the 8400-block of South Morgan Street when someone in a car fired shots, police said.
The boy was struck in the neck and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.
The first incident, also the first reported shooting of the day, happened just before 1 p.m. in South Chicago.
The 16-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 8500-block of South Escanaba Avenue when a dark-colored vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots, police said.
The boy was struck in the back about 12:55 p.m. and took himself to Trinity Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized and he was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. Area South detectives are investigating.
Other non-fatal shootings Tuesday included:
- A passenger who allegedly shot his driver and a bystander at 7:40 p.m. in the 10200-block of South Perry Avenue in Fernwood on the South Side; and
- A 33-year-old man found by police with a gunshot wound about 8:28 p.m. in the 7400-block of South Bennett Avenue in South Shore.
On Monday, three people were killed and 12 injured in shootings across Chicago.
The Chicago Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report