Chicago shootings: 10 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend violence across city

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person has been killed and at least nine others hurt in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.
Two children and a Chicago police officer are among those injured, according to reports.
Chicago police have not yet made any arrests for shootings late Friday night that injured two children, and several adults.
Police say a 4-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital after being shot in the face near 61st Street and Michigan Ave.
The child is in good condition, according to officals.
A 10-year-old was also wounded in a shooting in East Garfield Park on the West Side that left a man dead.
The victims were in a car in the 3100 block of West Lake Street just before 7 p.m. Friday when someone walked up and fired shots at them.
The boy was shot in the leg, while a 25-year-old woman was struck in the thigh and ankle, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Another child in the car was not hurt.
Saturday morning, a 17-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded by a person who then stole his vehicle in Austin.
The teen was sitting in his vehicle about 2:55 a.m. in the 5400 block of West Race Avenue when a person shot him and took his vehicle, Chicago police said.
He suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and leg and was transported to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood in serious condition, police said.
The teen was unable to provide any additional details on the shooting, according to police.
Many called for more anti-crime efforts in the city Saturday.
"There is too much time wasted," said Rabbi Michael Ben Yosef, president and founder of Chicago Activist Coalition for Justice. "We've seen now, there are two children that have been shot by someone, a random shooting. These children were lucky to live."
A mother who lost her daughter to gun violence in 2013 also spoke at the event. She called on city leaders and parents to do more to keep kids out of gangs and off the streets.
Thirty-eight people were shot, four fatally, last weekend in Chicago.
