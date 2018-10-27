10 shot, 1 fatally, since Friday evening

At least 10 people were wounded and one was killed from citywide shootings since Friday evening began.The first shooting occurred Friday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.A 22-year-old man was standing in front of a home about 6:10 p.m. in the 200 block of East 109th Street when a beige SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.He was struck in the hand and thigh and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital in serious condition, police said.The weekend's sole homicide so far happened when a young man and boy were wounded in a double shooting Friday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.At 10:28 p.m., a male shooter walked up to the 17-year-old and the 20-year-old in the 0 to 100 block of North Karlov Avenue.The person shot the boy in the back and the man in the head, police said. Both were taken to Stroger, the first in serious condition and the second in critical condition.The 20-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately confirm the death.As Area North detectives were investigating, the sound of gunfire from at least two nearby locations rang through the air.About the same time, a 36-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.The man was standing on a sidewalk about 10:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Marshfield Avenue when someone fired shots, police said.He suffered a gunshot wound to his knee and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to police. He condition had stabilized.Early Saturday, a woman was shot after fighting with another person on an East Garfield Park sidewalk.At 12:25 a.m., the 26-year-old was tussling with a female in the 3900 block of West Gladys Avenue when she realized someone shot her, police said.She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.A man was shot three hours later in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.At 3:20 a.m., the 29-year-old was walking in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when he heard shots and felt a bullet strike his left leg, police said.He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition had stabilized, police said.At the same time two blocks away, another man was wounded while standing on a corner in the neighborhood.At 3:19 a.m., the 29-year-old was shot by someone in a van in the 1600 block of West 22nd Place, police said.He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound in his right ankle, police said. His condition had stabilized.Soon after, a woman was shot in the back while getting inside a vehicle in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.At 3:57 a.m., the 21-year-old was shot by a gunman who walked up to her in the 900 block of South Independence, police said.She was taken to Stroger Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds in her back, police said. Her condition had stabilized.On the Near North Side, a man was shot inside an alley next to the River North neighborhood.At 4:39 a.m., the 21-year-old was standing between the 0 to 100 blocks of West Illinois and Hubbard streets when he was struck by a bullet in the left leg, police said.He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.Saturday afternoon, at about 2 p.m., a man was shot in the Loop. The 21-year-old was walking northbound on Wabash Avenue near the intersection with Monroe Street when he heard shots and felt pain in his arm, according to police. He had been struck by gunfire and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition for treatment.Last weekend, three people were killed and 24 others wounded in a series of citywide shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.