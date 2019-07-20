10-year-old boy missing from Garfield Park

Police say 10-year-old Jamarian Kelly went missing on Friday evening from Garfield Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police say a 10-year-old boy disappeared Friday from Garfield Park.

According to authorities, Jamarian Kelly was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. near the Golden Dome in the 100 north block of Central Park Avenue in Garfield Park.

Kelly was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with yellow letters, red shorts, black socks and black Nike flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garfield parkmissing boymissing person
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 shot in separate lakefront shootings
Excessive Heat Warning continues for area Saturday
Over 100 people honor homeless veteran who lived under Joliet bridge
Boy, 9, injured after rides collide at Midlothian carnival
Woman stabbed in neck with needle in NYC bank
Jussie Smollett's attorneys argue against special prosecutor, want judge replaced
Man dies after falling off bike, onto Blue Line tracks: police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Extreme heat continues Saturday
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Man accused of raping girl, 4, in McDonald's bathroom
Substation fires cause Wisconsin power outage on hottest day of year
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
More TOP STORIES News