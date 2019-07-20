10-year-old boy missing from Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police say a 10-year-old boy disappeared Friday from Garfield Park.According to authorities, Jamarian Kelly was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. near the Golden Dome in the 100 north block of Central Park Avenue in Garfield Park.Kelly was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with yellow letters, red shorts, black socks and black Nike flip-flops.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.