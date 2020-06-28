Girl, 10, fatally shot by stray bullet in Logan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 10-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet Saturday inside a Logan Square home.The girl was inside an apartment about 9:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue when the bullet came through a window and struck her in the head, Chicago police said.She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about her death.Neighbors said they heard gunfire but believed it was fireworks. Police said the shots may have come from a group of males who began firing at another group in the block.No one was immediately taken into custody as Area Five detectives investigate.Earlier Saturday afternoon, a 1-year-old boy was fatally shot in Englewood. A 17-year-old boy was also killed in another shooting that morning in Humboldt Park.