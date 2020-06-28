Girl, 10, fatally shot by stray bullet in Logan Square, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 10-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet Saturday inside a Logan Square home.

The girl was inside an apartment about 9:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Dickens Avenue when the bullet came through a window and struck her in the head, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about her death.

Neighbors said they heard gunfire but believed it was fireworks. Police said the shots may have come from a group of males who began firing at another group in the block.

No one was immediately taken into custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

Earlier Saturday afternoon, a 1-year-old boy was fatally shot in Englewood. A 17-year-old boy was also killed in another shooting that morning in Humboldt Park.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
logan squarestray bulletchicago shootingchild injuredchild shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old killed, mother hurt in Englewood shooting
ABC 7 Chicago Celebrates Pride: Fun & Fabulous
$5K reward offered after 20-year-old DePaul student fatally shot
Suburban Back the Blue rally draws Black Lives Matter counterprotest
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Mississippi takes step toward dropping rebel image from flag
Illinois' COVID-19 cases increase by 786
Show More
Roselle shooting leaves several hurt, 1 dead: police
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Sunday
At least 7 killed, 20 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago nurses, union members march for health care equity
'Cocktails for Hope' behind push for to-go drinks in Chicago
More TOP STORIES News