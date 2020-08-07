CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child is in the hospital Thursday after being hit by a car, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The incident happened in the 2900-block of W Cullom Avenue, police said.
The 10-year-old was hit at round 5:54 p.m., fire officials said.
The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital.
The fire department did not know the condition of the child as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
10-year-old hit by car in Albany Park
