10-year-old killed in apparent road rage shooting in Arizona

10-year-old killed in apparent road rage shooting

PHOENIX, Arizona -- The 10-year-old girl who was shot during an apparent road rage incident on Wednesday night has died, according to Phoenix police.

Her father is reportedly recovering from his injuries.

Phoenix police told ABC15 that the man was driving down the street with his wife and two daughters in the car when a white four-door pickup truck started following them.

When the family pulled in to the driveway of their home, someone in the pickup truck opened fire on their vehicle before taking off in an unknown direction.

Police say the man and his daughter were hit and transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The 10-year-old, identified as Summerbell Brown, succumbed to her injuries, according to police. The mother and other daughter were not injured.

It is unclear at this time what caused the person in the pickup to start shooting, but police suspect road rage may be to blame.

"It's possible that it could've begun on the roadway just by virtue of the fact that the car was following the other so closely before they arrived," Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis said.

Phoenix officials say there's no indication of a spike in road rage cases, but police urge drivers to call them if tensions are escalating on the road so that officers can help.

"Get to a safe location and if you can't, and you have the ability to make a phone call, go ahead and call Phoenix Police or call 911. Let them know that you're being followed by an aggressive driver," Lewis said.
