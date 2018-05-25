100 arrested in Chicago raids; guns found inside Englewood daycare

Chicago police have conducted a series of raids leading up to the Memorial Day Weekend, including an Englewood home operating as a daycare.Police found weapons and drugs inside the home in the 1000-block of West Marquette Road. One person was arrested and none of the children were hurt.A search warrant at this Englewood address resulted in one arrest and four guns seized according to police. Officers also allegedly found 8-10 children in a basement apartment is what seemed to be a home daycare."Officers described the location as being in deplorable condition," said Chicago Police Deputy Chief Dana Alexander. "The officers very quickly turned the kids over to the parents, contacted DCFS."CPD reports the house was among the warrants served in the last 24 hours that yielded drugs, 30 gun and 100 arrests going into the Memorial Holiday weekend. Chicago police said 60 of the 100 people arrested had prior felony convictions."These missions are an important piece of our holiday weekend strategy, sending a message to those who serve as a catalyst of violence that we will not tolerate it and we will come after you," said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.At the bungalow on Marquette, police seized a DCFS daycare license but DCFS says that license was for a different location and the license was deemed not operational. Regardless of the status, officers found three weapons inside the apartment."One of the weapons like I alluded to was actually recovered from a backpack, as the officers described it, in a common area where the kids were playing," said Deputy Chief Alexander.One of the guns was found outside the home. DCFS said that the licensee had a daycare license in 2015 and then asked for that license to go to a difference location, but that was never followed through, so they do not consider her a licensed daycare provider. That woman who is considered the licensee was not taken into custody.The raids come as more than 1,000 extra officers are set to hit the streets to help stem the surge in violence that typically accompanies long holiday weekends in Chicago.