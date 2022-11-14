Chicago health expo for Black men scheduled for this weekend

Organizer Charles Walton said Black men suffer worse health than any other racial group in US

Black men suffer worse health than any other racial group in the U.S., organizers of the event said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The health and wellness of Black men is the focus of an expo in Chicago next weekend.

Charles Walton with "100 Black Men of Chicago" joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about it.

Black men suffer worse health than any other racial group in the U.S., Walton said.

RELATED: Efforts launched to recover the history and identities of the nation's first Black marines

The organization 100 Black Men of Chicago wants to change that by empowering men with information and resources that can literally save their lives.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Malcolm X College.

Visit 100bmc.org for more information.