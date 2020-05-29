100 CPD officers will be permanently reassigned as part of ongoing reorganization effort, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police announced Friday that 100 officers will be permanently reassigned as part of an ongoing reorganization effort.In January, more than 1,100 police officers and detectives were deployed into Chicago's communities, according to a department statement."By reallocating more officers back to the streets, we are addressing the concerns and needs of residents head-on," said Superintendent David O. Brown in a statement. "This will give us more officers to improve our neighborhood policing efforts and provide a greater opportunity to strengthen the relationships with the residents we serve."The reorganization effort supersedes Brown.In an effort to ensure patrol operations units within the department's five areas are given the resources they need, 15 percent of sworn personnel in administrative positions within CPD headquarters will be permanently reassigned to field duties beginning June 7."This latest effort will reorient the connectivity between patrol and counter-terrorism units, including the Gang Investigations Division, Centralized Narcotics Enforcement Teams, and staff presently assigned to established federal partnered task forces. Additionally, a number of officers assigned to the Vice Section and the Asset Forfeiture Section will also be restructured to support patrol operations," the department said in a statement Friday.This excludes positions devoted to reform and consent decree functions, the department said."This next phase of the reorganization moves the Department forward in our modern policing efforts and follows national best practices," First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio said in a statement. "The changes announced today provide our leadership more officers to bolster our crime-fighting strategy that is tailored to every neighborhood."