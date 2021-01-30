'Senseless act' takes life of ROTC cadet, nursing student from Chicago after random shooting in Edwardsville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nursing student from Chicago has died after being shot at random in Edwardsville.Moneer Damra was shot two weeks ago while on an interstate ramp near Southern Illinois University and died Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.Damra was a junior nursing student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a cadet with the SIUE Army Reserve Officer Training Corps.Those who knew him are calling this a senseless act of violence.ISP said two teenagers are facing first-degree murder charges.