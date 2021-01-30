fatal shooting

'Senseless act' takes life of ROTC cadet, nursing student from Chicago after random shooting in Edwardsville

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nursing student from Chicago has died after being shot at random in Edwardsville.

Moneer Damra was shot two weeks ago while on an interstate ramp near Southern Illinois University and died Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.

Damra was a junior nursing student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a cadet with the SIUE Army Reserve Officer Training Corps.

Those who knew him are calling this a senseless act of violence.

ISP said two teenagers are facing first-degree murder charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootingman killedman shot
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Police video shows end of Chicago, Evanston shooting spree that left 4 dead
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
Former WI officer cleared in 3 deadly shootings now a deputy
Videos show Kyle Rittenhouse questioned by Antioch police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend
CPS, CTU negotiations continue with key sticking points holding up deal
Lawmaker security increased amid ongoing US Capitol threat, new arrests
One year later: How COVID-19 has changed the life of a Chinese business owner and Little Village family
Chicago launches new racial healing and equity initiative 'Together We Heal'
Trump-supporting IL couple charged in US Capitol riot
IL COVID vaccinations ramp up, more than 4K new cases reported
Show More
GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure
3 teens charged in string of Chicago carjackings, including officer's
Carjackers strike twice on same block on North Side
Chicago Weather: Cloudier, cold
Subway tuna contains no actual tuna, lawsuit claims
More TOP STORIES News