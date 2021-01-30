Blackhawks cancel Saturday practice due to potential COVID-19 exposure

The Chicago Blackhawks have cancelled today’s practice at Fifth Third Arena out of an abundance of caution due to potential exposure of COVID-19. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) January 30, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Blackhawks canceled its Saturday practice at Fifth Third Arena "out of an abundance of caution" following a potential exposure of COVID-19."The organization has, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines to protect the health and safety of players and staff as set by the NHL as well as local and state agencies," the organization said in a tweet following the announcement.On Monday, the NHL placed Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat and defenseman Adam Boqvist on the league's COVID-19 protocol list.The move means DeBrincat and Boqvist won't be able to play, practice or travel with the team until they are cleared.The Blackhawks play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday at the United Center. A morning skate will also be held there that morning.