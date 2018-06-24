102 new officers hit Chicago streets

Mayor Rahm Emanuel seeks to add nearly 1,000 new police officers to Chicago streets by the end of 2018. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
As part of a plan to add nearly 1,000 new officers to the Chicago Police Department by the end of the year, 102 new cops hit the streets, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Sunday.

Every month, a new class of recruits enters the police academy and the new officers is slowing working to fight crime, the mayor said.

"I don't want everyone to lose sight of a very, very important point, because the strategy is putting more police officers on the street and getting kids guns and gangs off the street," Emanuel said.

The officers start working as Chicago's most violent season starts in neighborhoods.

"Here in the 17th District we have seen positive effects of the additional manpower given to us in the last month, the new officers along with visiting and additional units such as the area north bike team, have increased police presence and visibility and have helped reduce robberies significantly in the month since their arrival in May," said CPD Cmdr. Susan Moss.

The city also aims to create a more diverse police department, which will have a stronger relationship with community members.
