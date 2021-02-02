Job: Full-time Broadcast IT Specialist

Responsibilities:

Basic Qualifications:

Experience of Windows/Active Directory/User Profiles/GPO's or Mac OSX.

Familiarity with application packaging and deployment with Microsoft SCCM or similar tool.

At least 2 years full time employment experience with imaging, setting up and configuring Cisco IOS switches, routers, Call Manager and UCS system is required along with Ethernet over fiber optics or RF.

In depth knowledge of TCP/IP routing and sub-netting expected.

Familiarity with network firewalls, enterprise storage systems as well as cloud platforms & concepts and VMWare ESXi.

Solid knowledge of at least one scripting or programming platform such as PowerShell or SQL needed.

Required Education:

Additional Information:

Applicant must provide a cover letter that highlights their relevant experience.

Candidates should apply on line at www.disneycareers.com Requisition ID#: No phone calls please.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

WLS Television is seeking a full time Broadcast IT Specialist.The role will focus on the stations IT Technology infrastructure and operations, located in Chicago IL. This demanding environment requires timely response to all forms of end user electronic communication. Providing technical support to a diverse community of users and staff in person or remotely is also a core facet of the job. Must be willing to work a flexible schedule that may include a mix of daytime, evenings and some weekends throughout the year.Candidate must have a proven ability in diagnosing complex systems and be able to troubleshoot and remedy critical issues as they arise. Other attributes of this position include the ability to work well in a fast-paced, rapidly evolving environment, work well in an unsupervised role, multitask remotely with others, be highly organized, take-charge and triage in a crisis. You will learn on the job. An aptitude for learning quickly on your own or from others, train others constantly and create/maintain professional looking technical documentation is essential.Strong knowledge of Linux operating systems is required.This position requires a bachelor's degree in Computer Science or closely related engineering discipline.