Health & Fitness

104-year-old New York man survives coronavirus

By Kristin Thorne
NEW YORK CITY -- A 104-year-old man from Queens, New York, has survived the coronavirus and returned to his home on Wednesday after spending only 11 days in the hospital.

Paul Barberio was admitted to North Shore University Hospital on Jan. 31 and was diagnosed with COVID.

Dr. Suhail Shah said Barberio needed little medical intervention and was never even close to being put on a ventilator.

"One of my easiest patients," Shah said.

Shah credited Barberio's survival to Barberio's genes. Being 104-years-old already proves that Barberio is a survivor.

WATCH | 'I went to the gates of hell': Man given 1% chance shares survival story
EMBED More News Videos

Mike Arevalo is still dealing with lingering effects of his fight with the coronavirus, but he made it through 2020 to share his story.


"He's a tough gentleman," Shah said.

Health care workers cheered and sang as Barberio left the hospital on Wednesday. Barberio thanked them and said, "God bless you."

When Shah asked Barberio how he is feeling, he said enthusiastically, "I feel fine!"

Barberio, a devoted family man and great-grandfather, returned to his apartment in Bayside, Queens, where he has around-the-clock aides.

MORE: 90-year-old 'Miracle Man' beats COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm going to see him today and I'm going to take him home. And that's all I care about." Joan Carnaroli was there to cheer on her husband once he defeated COVID-19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityu.s. & worldsurvivor storycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois to expand who is eligible for Phase 1B vaccine
Gunshots interrupt funeral for shooting victim in Englewood
Funeral held for mother, 4 young girls killed in Des Plaines fire
Hunger strike protests General Iron move to Southeast Side
2 killed, including teen, 1 seriously hurt in Dan Ryan crash: ISP
Chicago announces increased capacity for indoor dining
How to wear 2 masks properly, reduce air leakage
Show More
Scam Social Security calls steal money by claiming SSN theft
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78
Does rebranding Aunt Jemima erase the Black women who portrayed her?
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
Chicago Weather: Snow stays south Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News