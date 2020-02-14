Arts & Entertainment

Next on Windy City LIVE

CHICAGO -- Watch Windy City LIVE at 1 PM Weekdays!

CLICK HERE for Windy City LIVE tickets

Monday, April 20th
(Encore) Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph joins to discuss her new series "High Fidelity". NBA champion and Hall of Fame member Isiah Thomas is in-studio for the upcoming NBA All Star Game. Director Addison Wright talks through his new documentary "Hiplet: Because We Can".

Tuesday, April 21st
(Encore) Chance the Rapper returns to the studio to discuss his role as ambassador for the NBA All Star Game. Artist Amy Sherald talks through creating former First Lady Michelle Obama's portrait at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Richard Roeper is back with reviews of the weekend's new films.

Wednesday, April 22nd
(Encore) Actor and comedian Lil Rel Howery returns to the studio for host chat. Two-time NBA Champion and NBA analyst Kenny "The Jet" Smith joins to talk NBA All Star Weekend. Le Piano joins us for an immersive performance.

Thursday, April 23rd
(Encore) Comedian Joey Villagomez joins host chat. Celebrity psychic James Van Praagh performs psychic readings. Richard Roeper talks through the weekend's latest films. The cast of Once on This Island performs.

Friday, April 24th
(Encore) Senior advisor to President Barack Obama Valerie Jarret joins to discuss her new book, "Finding My Voice"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwindy city live
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northern Illinois mayors ask Gov. Pritzker to reopen businesses
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 30K
District 214 student dies, likely due to COVID-19: supt.
Trump, coronavirus task force holds daily press briefing | LIVE
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
1 dead, 22 wounded so far in Chicago weekend shootings
What to know about Illinois' 30,357 COVID-19 cases
Show More
COVID-19 outbreak at Chicago meat packing plant sparks calls for investigation
Bill Cosby denied 'compassionate release' amid COVID-19
Dan Ryan shooting leaves 1 hurt: ISP
At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada, suspected shooter dead
What to know about Indiana's 11,210 COVID-19 cases
More TOP STORIES News