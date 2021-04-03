CPR program teaches Hyde Park kids to take aim at life-saving skills instead of gun violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- National Youth Violence Prevention Week kicks off on April 12, but Friday, a group of young people got a head start with some hands-on training on how to save lives until help arrives."I never hope that I am in that situation but if the time comes, we know exactly what to do," said student Jordan Turner.Premier Health Network in Hyde Park hosted the first aide training to show the students how to perform CPR and how to stop bleeding."The concept behind doing CPR training and putting pressure on bleeding is you give them a little bit more time before ems arrive," said Dr. Michael McGee, Premier Urgent Care & Occupational Health Center CEO.This is in response to the growing violence in Chicago and across the country.Premier Health Network, along with 100 Black Men of Chicago, recorded Friday's training to be shared nationwide for Youth Violence Prevention Week."What you want to do is, you want to increase knowledge and confidence that people can do things that they thought they couldn't do," said Carl Tutt Jr. with 100 Black Men of Chicago. "So instead of running away from situation, it's observing what's going to see where you can help."Dr. McGee said they also want to encourage young people to put the guns down."We want kids to know the next time you consider shooting another man, you may be contributing to voluntary genocide," Dr. McGee stated."It's heart-wrenching and you just hate to see it everywhere. This is what we are growing up in," said student Jonathan Thomas.Dr. McGee said they hope to reach one million Black and brown kids around the country with the training video by Juneteenth.