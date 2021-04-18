Quick Tip

Downloading new apps? Beware of giving away access to your information

By and Ann Pistone
EMBED <>More Videos

Beware of giving away access to information when downloading new apps

Most people would agree that security and privacy are top of mind, but are you reading consent forms when downloading new apps?

Most people may breeze right through them but when you consent, you could be giving up access to a ton of personal information, like your photos, bank account information, microphone data and location.

Secuirty.org recently found the vast majority of people do not read the forms.

In its survey, the group found that 98% of people agreed to a "fake consent form" which gave away the naming rights of their firstborn child!

Security.org said that survey of a 1,000 people proves that Americans get an "F" when it comes to digital privacy knowledge.

So don't' forget to take a minute to read those agreements!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial appsquick tipi teamapps
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
Could Chicago cabs make a comeback?
How to avoid getting ripped off by COVID scams
Biggest scams targeting your wallet
How to protect your passwords, accounts from cybercriminals
TOP STORIES
Kids 5-11 start receiving COVID vaccine
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
McDonald's CEO's text about murdered Chicago children sparks outrage
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Show More
Chicago restaurants push for $60B in federal COVID funds
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold with a freeze
More TOP STORIES News