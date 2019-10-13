11 injured, 3 critical after car crashes into hayride in Kendall County: officials

LITTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people are still in critical condition Sunday after a car crashed into a hayride in Kendall County, according to the Fox Fire Department.
Officials said the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Little Rock Township near the intersection of River Road and Blackhawk Road.
The vehicle flipped over after hitting a hayride wagon carrying approximately a dozen people at the time, Fox Fire said.
11 adult passengers were taken to local area hospitals.
No further information on the suspect or victims has been released at this time.
An investigation is ongoing as police are still determine who was at fault in the accident.
