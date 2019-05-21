11 injured in CTA bus crash in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash involving a CTA bus in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday morning has left 11 people injured.

The crash occurred near 41st Street and Ashland Avenue. The Chicago Fire Department said 11 people were transported from the scene with injuries.

The CTA bus collided with a yellow SUV and the driver of the SUV had to be extricated. Chopper 7HD flew overhead as authorities responded to the crash.
