11 wounded - 2 fatally - in shootings since Friday evening

At least two people were murdered and nine others were wounded in citywide shootings since the weekend began.The city's last reported shooting left 22-year-old Daniel L. Erskin dead inside a hallway Saturday night after he violated a protection order in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. At 11:44 p.m., the 22-year-old was wounded by a 52-year-old woman on the second floor of an apartment building in the 1400 block of West 71st Street. A bullet entered his left shoulder, and he was pronounced dead at University of Chicago Medical Center.Saturday afternoon, 21-year-old Christian A. Robinson was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting in the Noble Square neighborhood on the North Side. They were sitting in their vehicle when a vehicle they did not recognize pulled up and someone inside fired shots about 3:20 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Ada Street, police said. Both men were shot multiple times in their upper bodies, the younger man fatally.In nonfatal shootings, a man was shot while driving Saturday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 29-year-old was driving east at 8:28 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Cermak Road when he saw a black car approach his vehicle, police said. He then heard a loud noise and felt pain in his leg.Two men were wounded by gunfire Friday evening in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.The men, ages 49 and 60, were looking into a possible burglary at a building in the 4500 block of West Palmer Street when someone began shooting at them, police said. The 69-year-old was hit in the shin and the other man grazed in the thigh.The 69-year-old was taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition, police said. The younger man declined medical treatment.At least eight people were shot, two fatally, in Chicago on Saturday. Six people were wounded in shootings on Friday. No gun violence was reported on Sunday yet.Over the extended New Year's holiday weekend, at least two people were killed and 27 others were wounded in citywide shootings.