An 11-year-old Maryland girl has been charged in connection with the death of a child she was babysitting.The victim, identified as 1-year-old Paxton Davis, was left in the care of the 11-year-old's adult family members at their Suitland home on Saturday night, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.The girl's mother left the girl and the baby alone Sunday morning to run an errand, and when she returned, police said the 11-year-old girl admitted to assaulting the baby."It was clear from the beginning that the injuries that Paxton suffered were not consistent with normal play of a 1-year-old," said Major Brian Reilly, Commander of Criminal Investigation Division for Prince George's County Police Department.Police said they were called the home around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an injured baby, and found him suffering from severe injuries to his upper body. He died on Thursday, February 28.The 11-year-old girl is charged with first-degree child abuse, police said. She has been committed to a juvenile facility.Police said the girl and the baby are not related to one another. Police are still investigating a motive.