11-year-old boy robbed of bike at knife-point in Lakeview: Chicago Police

CHICAGO -- An 11-year-old boy was robbed of his bicycle by someone brandishing a knife Sunday afternoon in Lakeview.

The boy was riding in the 1300 block of West Roscoe Street about 3:40 p.m. when a male suspect came up to him holding a knife and demanded the bicycle, Chicago police said.

The boy ran off uninjured, and the suspect left with the bike, police said.

Police have not announced an arrest and Area Three Detectives are investigating.
