Best Buddies Friendship Walk returns to Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousand are expected at Soldier Field Saturday for the 2022 Best Buddies Friendship Walk.
It's the leading walk in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and development disabilities, which is also known as IDD.
Check-in starts at 10:00a.m., Opening ceremonies are at 11:00a.m., the walk starts at 11:15 and there is a party until 1:00.
