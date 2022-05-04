BREAKING NEWS
Father charged with murder after teen found dead in Tinley Park home
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Flood Warning
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Local News
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Weather
Health and COVID
ABC7 Sports
Equity Report
Localish
Race and Culture
Chicago Proud
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Community Journalism
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Weekend
Our Chicago
Our America
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team
Thieves Racking Up Tickets
WLS
By
Jason Knowles
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Thieves Racking Up Tickets
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
car theft
i team
stolen car
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Thieves Racking Up Tickets
Patrick Spilotro, 'good' brother of Tony and Michael Spilotro, dies
Chicago spends nearly $40M a year on outside law firms
Credit card debt paydown tips
TOP STORIES
Father charged with murder after teen found dead in Tinley Park home
2 found dead in Edgewater apartment building a day apart
CPD increasing patrols downtown amid Chicago crime surge
Oak Park teen charged after bringing ghost gun to school: prosecutors
Federal Reserve raises key interest rate in effort to tame inflation
Cubs, Sox fans reunite at Crosstown Classic after kidney donation
'It's just the beginning': Girl, 2, goes home for 1st time since birth
Show More
Baby left in Hoffman Estates dumpster now advocate for Safe Haven laws
Amber Heard takes stand in Johnny Depp's libel suit
6th District candidates on how abortion issue could impact election
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy but dry
More TOP STORIES News