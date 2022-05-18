WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Local News
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Weather
Health and COVID
ABC7 Sports
Equity Report
Localish
Race and Culture
Chicago Proud
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Community Journalism
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Weekend
Our Chicago
Our America
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
I-Team: State Police Target Expressway Shootings
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
I-Team: State Police Target Expressway Shootings
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
expressway shooting
illinois state police
i team
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Cross-border drug tunnel linked to alleged drug trafficking scheme
I-Team: State Police Target Expressway Shootings
Teen fatally shot at 'Bean' worried about living past 21
How to protect yourself from moving company scams
TOP STORIES
Man, 19, charged in Lincoln Park Chicago shooting, robbery
NY teen found dead in SC after 13 years; Sex offender charged
COVID reinfection likely to become more common, experts say
IL Facebook users could see payment soon from $650M settlement
Student, 7, injured after gun goes off at Disney Magnet School: CPD
Why your summer vacation is costing more this year
Pentagon now reports about 400 UFO encounters: 'We want to know wha...
Show More
Chicago's 22nd Police District hosts first-ever 'wellness fair'
Chicago early voting delayed to May 26
Lightfoot defends Millennium Park youth curfew after 'Bean' shooting
Woman goes viral wearing grandma's honeymoon wardrobe from 1952
Jimmy Kimmel tests positive for COVID-19 again
More TOP STORIES News