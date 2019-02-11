12 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings

CHICAGO --At least four people been killed and eight others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.
A 16-year-old boy was shot dead as he waited at a red light Sunday night in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Lower West Side, police said.
He was sitting in the driver's seat at 9:45 p.m. in the 2000-block of South Canalport Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police.
The boy was shot in the head, and his vehicle careened into a wall underneath the Dan Ryan Expressway, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he died Monday morning. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not confirmed the death, and no one is in custody.
A man was fatally shot Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
Von Lindsey, 25, was sitting in a vehicle at 8 p.m. in the 5900-block of West Chicago Avenue when he was shot, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. He was struck multiple times and died at Stroger Hospital about half an hour later.
Lindsey's only brother died earlier from gun violence, a woman identifying as his brother wrote on Facebook.
"I don't even wanna do this Facebook" stuff, she wrote. "But losing both brothers to gun violence, this (stuff) hurt y'all. This one cuts deep. Being strong ain't even a option right now."
A friend wrote that "Von seemed to be the life of every party. What a beautiful man he was."
An Oak Forest man was shot to death Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood. Terrance Hale, 26, was found shot on a sidewalk at 8:20 p.m. in the 7000-block of South Cregier Avenue, authorities said. He had gunshot wounds to his face and head, and died at the scene.
Witnesses told investigators they saw a white car drive away from the scene, although they didn't see the actual shooting, police said.
Earlier Sunday, a man was shot and killed in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. He was standing outside his home at 4:20 p.m. in the 6600-block of South Harvard Avenue when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.
The man was shot in several parts of his body, including his chest, hand and foot, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.
In nonfatal shootings, another boy was shot Sunday in an attack that left him wounded in his eye during the afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.
About 1:50 p.m., the 14-year-old was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the 2200-block of South Albany, police said. Someone in an eastbound vehicle then fired shots, striking the boy in his right eye. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Two men were shot Sunday morning while driving in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side. People from another vehicle started shooting at them at 5:35 a.m. in the 6600 block of South Stony Island, police said. A 19-year-old was shot in the head and was in serious condition, while a 22-year-old was grazed in the head by a bullet.
Saturday night, a man was shot in another drive-by, this time in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
At 11:05 p.m., the 25-year-old was shot while sitting inside a parked vehicle in the 600-block of North Ridgeway, police said. Someone inside a dark SUV fired at him, striking his right leg and right arm.
The weekend began at 5 p.m. Friday and ended 5 a.m. Monday.
Last weekend, at least 22 people were shot in the city, three of them fatally.
